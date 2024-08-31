Man killed, woman injured after multi-car crash involving big rig on 10 Freeway in West Covina

A man was killed and a woman was injured during a multi-car crash on the 10 Freeway in West Covina early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 4 a.m. on eastbound lanes of the freeway near Citrus Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that a 2011 Toyota Camry being driven by a 20-year-old man from Pomona crashed into the rear of a 2012 Honda Civic in the fast lane. The collision then forced the Civic to veer into the far right lane, where it crashed into a big rig.

After that crash, the Civic became disabled in the fast lane, where it was then hit by a 2021 Mazda 3 that was being driven by a 19-year-old woman from Montclair, officers said.

The Civic's driver, identified as 64-year-old Carson man Jose Lopez Centeno, died at the scene.

The woman in the Mazda was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing and the cause remains unclear.