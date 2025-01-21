Watch CBS News
Man killed during shootout with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Huntington Park

By Dean Fioresi

Deputies shot and killed a man during an alleged shootout in Huntington Park early Tuesday morning. 

They were called to the 1500 block of E. 77th Place at around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The victim, who investigators identified as the suspect's ex-girlfriend, said that the man was at her residence and that he had a gun, the statement said. 

He was located a short distance away, in the 7600 block of Compton Avenue, where he allegedly tried to elude deputies, LASD's statement claimed. 

"The suspect attempted to flee, produced a handgun, and fired at deputies, at which point a deputy-involved shooting occurred," the statement said. 

The man, who has since been identified as 45-year-old George Delgado, was declared dead at the scene. 

No other injuries were reported in the incident. 

Deputies say that they recovered a handgun at the scene. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

