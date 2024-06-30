Man in critical condition after shooting at party in South Los Angeles

One man is in critical condition after a shooting at a party in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

Police say that they were dispatched to 115 E. 35th Street after learning of a shooting in the area, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

They arrived to learn that there was a party being held at the location and discovered one victim, a 32-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

There was no further information provided by investigators on either a motive or suspect in the shooting.