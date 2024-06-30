Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after shooting at party in South Los Angeles

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One man is in critical condition after a shooting at a party in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning. 

Police say that they were dispatched to 115 E. 35th Street after learning of a shooting in the area, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials. 

They arrived to learn that there was a party being held at the location and discovered one victim, a 32-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

There was no further information provided by investigators on either a motive or suspect in the shooting. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.