Man fires shotgun on Compton roof at deputies

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was called to Compton Thursday after a man was reportedly firing a shotgun on a residential roof.

It happened around 7:48 p.m. at a home near East Rosecrans Avenue and South Cahita Avenue in Compton. Deputies called a bearcat to the scene as the man reportedly shot at deputies. It is unclear at this time if deputies returned fire.

Around 8:45 p.m. a gunshot was heard and the suspect fell and stopped moving. Deputies are establishing a plan to safely go onto the roof.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)