Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fires shotgun on Compton roof at deputies

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Man fires shotgun on Compton roof at deputies
Man fires shotgun on Compton roof at deputies 01:19

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was called to Compton Thursday after a man was reportedly firing a shotgun on a residential roof. 

It happened around 7:48 p.m. at a home near East Rosecrans Avenue and South Cahita Avenue in Compton. Deputies called a bearcat to the scene as the man reportedly shot at deputies. It is unclear at this time if deputies returned fire. 

Around 8:45 p.m. a gunshot was heard and the suspect fell and stopped moving. Deputies are establishing a plan to safely go onto the roof. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 8:42 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.