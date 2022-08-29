Man fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A man was fatally shot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday morning and authorities said two suspects were being sought.

The shooting happened at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

When paramedics arrived, they rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

The two suspects were described as Black males, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, Lomeli said. One wore black clothes and the other wore a gray hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes and possibly had dreadlocks.

Hollywood Boulevard was shut down from Orange Street to La Brea Avenue following the shooting.