Man fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
A man was fatally shot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday morning and authorities said two suspects were being sought.
The shooting happened at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
When paramedics arrived, they rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.
The two suspects were described as Black males, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, Lomeli said. One wore black clothes and the other wore a gray hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes and possibly had dreadlocks.
Hollywood Boulevard was shut down from Orange Street to La Brea Avenue following the shooting.
