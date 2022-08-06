Man fatally shot in Long Beach, suspect in custody after surrendering

A man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Friday at the 3100 block of West Spring Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

After arriving onto the scene, officers located the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.

Long Beach Fire Department first responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this moment.

After authorities arrived, investigators concluded that the suspect was still in the area. Officers established a perimeter and activated a SWAT unit.

But at 6:51 p.m. on Friday, LBPD announced on its Twitter account that the suspect surrendered and was booked into Long Beach City Jail.

No other details have been released at this moment about the homicide.