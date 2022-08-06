Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot in Long Beach, suspect in custody after surrendering

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Deadly shooting investigation in Long Beach
Deadly shooting investigation in Long Beach 00:23

A man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Friday at the 3100 block of West Spring Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. 

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 3:20 p.m. on Friday. 

After arriving onto the scene, officers located the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. 

Long Beach Fire Department first responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. 

The identity of the victim has not been released at this moment. 

After authorities arrived, investigators concluded that the suspect was still in the area. Officers established a perimeter and activated a SWAT unit. 

But at 6:51 p.m. on Friday, LBPD announced on its Twitter account that the suspect surrendered and was booked into Long Beach City Jail. 

No other details have been released at this moment about the homicide. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 7:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.