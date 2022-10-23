Man fatally shot in front of Santa Ana apartment building

A man lost his life Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building.

The shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street, according to a Santa Ana police statement.

A woman called police and said she heard gunshots and that she saw a man lying in the street in front of an apartment, according to Santa Ana PD.

Paramedics took the victim to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, police said.

He was identified as 18-year-old Angel Salgado of Aliso Viejo, according to police, who believe the shooting was gang related.

Detectives were looking for witnesses and can be reached at 714-245- 8390 or through Orange County Crime stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.