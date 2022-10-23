Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot in front of Santa Ana apartment building

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 20 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 20 AM Edition) 01:55

A man lost his life Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building.

The shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street, according to a Santa Ana police statement.

A woman called police and said she heard gunshots and that she saw a man lying in the street in front of an apartment, according to Santa Ana PD.

Paramedics took the victim to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, police said.

He was identified as 18-year-old Angel Salgado of Aliso Viejo, according to police, who believe the shooting was gang related.

Detectives were looking for witnesses and can be reached at 714-245- 8390 or through Orange County Crime stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 5:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.