Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. 

Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.

Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. 

Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 11:09 PM

