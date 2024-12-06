Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after shooting at San Pedro apartment complex; police searching for three possible suspects

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Man dies after shooting at San Pedro apartment complex
Man dies after shooting at San Pedro apartment complex 01:03

A man has died after a shooting at a San Pedro apartment complex on Friday afternoon. 

It happened at around 12:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. Park Western Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were originally called to the scene for reports of shots fired. 

They arrived and found the victim, only identified as a man in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said. 

While their investigation continues, detectives are searching for three male suspects that were seen fleeing eastbound from the complex. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.