Man dies after shooting at San Pedro apartment complex; police searching for three possible suspects

A man has died after a shooting at a San Pedro apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. Park Western Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were originally called to the scene for reports of shots fired.

They arrived and found the victim, only identified as a man in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

While their investigation continues, detectives are searching for three male suspects that were seen fleeing eastbound from the complex.

No further information was provided.