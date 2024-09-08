Man dies after colliding with fire hydrant in Ladera Heights

A man was found dead after he crashed into a fire hydrant while driving in Ladera Heights earlier this week.

It happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were sent to the intersection of W. Slauson Avenue and Corning Avenue where they arrived to find the victim unresponsive inside of a gold Chevrolet Malibu.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

It's unclear what caused the man to crash into the hydrant.

He has been identified as 64-year-old Micheal Worrell by the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner. His cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.