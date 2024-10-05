Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot in school parking lot in Bellflower

By Iris Salem

KCAL News

A man has died after being shot in the parking lot of a school in Bellflower where a soccer game was being held. 

The shooting in the 13600 block of Bellflower Boulevard was reported in the parking lot of St. John Bosco High School, an all-boys college preparatory high school, around 8:20 a.m. Saturday. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the victim was in a white sedan when he was shot. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

It remains unknown whether the victim or suspects were attending a soccer game at the school, though no one from the game was hurt. 

The LASD says there were possibly two suspects wearing black hoodies. The suspect vehicle was described as a possible Dodge Charger, according to deputies. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

