Man dies after being injured in fight at Oxnard soccer game

A 29-year-old man who was brutally injured more than two weeks ago in a fight at soccer game in Oxnard has passed away.

Misael Sanchez, a 29-year-old resident of Port Hueneme, was pronounced dead on Monday, 15 days after a fight broke out during a recreational soccer game on Sunday July 10 at Oxnard High School.

The fight involved players from both teams and spectators, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

The fight allegedly unfolded over a referee's decision.

Witnesses identified one of Sanchez's attackers as 46-year-old Berlin Jose Melgara, who police said attempted to leave but was detained and arrested for assault.

However, Oxnard PD is still trying to talk to more witnesses to the melee, and are looking for any video that was captured of the game and subsequent fight.

Anyone with information about the game or the brawl can contact Oxnard police Detective Casey Everhart at (805) 486-6228 or via email at carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org.