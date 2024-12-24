Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Azusa 17-year-old

A man was charged with murder Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of an Azusa 17-year-old, days before Christmas.

Daniel Rodriguez, 18, was charged with one count of murder and the allegations of the use of a knife in connection to the death of Angelina Gonzales, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. His bail was set at more than $2 million.

Angelina Gonzales, the 17-year-old victim of a deadly stabbing in Azusa. Ruben Torres

Her stepfather, Robert Caraballo, said his family is at a loss for words. They are mourning the loss of a "beautiful soul."

Gonzales was a cheerleader at Azusa High School who loved music and cooking. She was also a new member of her school's wrestling team.

Caraballo attended court on Tuesday where Rodriguez was charged.

"I don't want to say anything to him. He doesn't deserve any recognition. This is just about my daughter," he said. "I'm a broken man right now because I don't have her."

Rodriguez was arrested by the LACSD near N. Soldano Avenue on Saturday.

Her family said she had gone to a cheerleading banquet but never came home. Her older brother, Ruben Torres, said Rodriguez picked up his sister even though he wasn't supposed to.

Torres said Rodriguez was his sister's ex-boyfriend and her family had warned her about him. He said the pair had stopped dating earlier this year and to his knowledge were not on speaking terms.

On Friday night, a witness said she heard Gonzales screaming outside of her home. When she ran outside, she found her lying face down on the floor while Rodriguez ran away.

"He ran out with no shirt on. Got in his car, backed it up, almost hit the car behind him," the person said. "I think they just, they were arguing."

Friends and family stopped by a makeshift memorial on Monday to honor Gonzales' memory. Among those was her wrestling coach, Albert Fuentes.

"She just had her first competition," Fuentes said. "She competed for the first time, and she got her first win. She was so excited and so proud."

While the family is still processing the death of their daughter, they are also planning her funeral. Gonzales was just weeks away from turning 18.