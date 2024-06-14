Man charged for fatal stabbing in Costa Mesa

A man was charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Costa Mesa earlier this week.

Israel Antonio Valencia, 25, was charged with murder and a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon after he allegedly killed a 22-year-old man on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Placentia Avenue at around 11 p.m. after learning of the attack, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

They arrived to find one person dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

While investigating, they also found that a 19-year-old man had been attacked earlier near Placentia Avenue and Shalimar Drive. They believe that that victim, who was driven to a hospital by family members, was also attacked by the same suspect.

An 18-year-old man identified as Christopher Matthew Pena was also arrested in the case but was not charged with Valencia on Friday.

Investigators believe that the attacks were gang-related.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact CMPD at (714) 754-5097.