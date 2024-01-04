Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Metro platform in Hyde Park

Police have arrested a man that they believe is connected to the fatal shooting that happened on a Metro platform in Hyde Park on Saturday, as well as three different shootings throughout Los Angeles County.

Saturday's incident happened at around 12:45 p.m. near the Metro K Line station located at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, identified since as Adrian Gibbs, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested the suspect in the shooting, now identified as 24-year-old Dwight Panton, on Monday near 50th Street and Ninth Avenue, according to a statement from the department. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $3.1 million bail.

"Panton was wearing the same clothing worn by the suspect during the murder and was in possession of a handgun," the statement said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Panton for Gibbs' murder on Saturday. Two additional counts of attempted murder were filed for Panton's alleged involvement in two shootings that happened in the Leimert Park area and another in the city of Inglewood.

Investigators did not provide further information on the additional three shootings.