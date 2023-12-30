Man shot near Metro platform in Hyde Park

A man was shot on a walkway leading to a Metro platform in the Hyde Park area on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 12:45 p.m. near the platform on Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to Lo Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is not immediately known.

Investigators say that the suspect is a man in between 25 and 30 years old.

There was no further information provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.