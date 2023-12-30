Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot near Metro platform in Hyde Park

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man was shot on a walkway leading to a Metro platform in the Hyde Park area on Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting happened just before 12:45 p.m. near the platform on Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to Lo Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is not immediately known. 

Investigators say that the suspect is a man in between 25 and 30 years old. 

There was no further information provided. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 2:08 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.