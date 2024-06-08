Man arrested for vandalizing cars and businesses in Long Beach

A man accused of vandalizing several cars and businesses in the East Village part of Long Beach was arrested on Friday.

The string of incidents started late Thursday evening just before Midnight, according to Long Beach Police Department investigators.

"Early this morning, officers responded to multiple reports of vandalism involving smashed windows to businesses and vehicles in the East Village area," said a Facebook post from LBPD. "Officers and detectives swiftly worked to locate and identify the suspect. This afternoon, a possible suspect was located and is now in police custody."

As the investigation continues, no further information was provided on the suspect.

It remains unclear exactly how many cars and buildings were impacted by the string of vandalism.