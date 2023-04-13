Man arrested for hit-and-run that caused teen to lose leg in Boyle Heights

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of the suspect wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that occurred in Boyle Heights in late March, which caused a 13-year-old boy to lose his leg.

After weeks of investigation, Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested 29-year-old Banning resident Erwin Majano for the March 30 hit-and-run that occurred as teenager Joshua Mora was using a crosswalk at the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Orme Avenue.

LAPD and Banning Police Department officers conducted a joint operation to orchestrate Majano's arrest, after he hit Mora while riding his motorcycle through the intersection.

Video from the scene shows the moments after the collision, which sent Majano flying more than 80 feet before he got back on his motorcycle and rode away without offering to help Mora.

Mora told KCAL News reporters that he doesn't remember anything after the collision, other than waking up at a hospital. Witnesses at the scene attempted to help him before paramedics arrived.

On top of losing his right leg, Mora has undergone several surgeries to address other severe injuries he sustained during the collision.

At this point, it is unclear what charges the suspect faces. Police are expected to provide more information on Thursday during a scheduled press conference at 8 a.m. outside of the LAPD headquarters.