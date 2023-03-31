Watch CBS News
Teenager injured after being struck by motorcycle rider in Boyle Heights; search for suspect underway

By KCAL-News Staff

A teenage boy was injured Thursday while walking across the street in Boyle Heights when he was struck by a motorcycle rider. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the boy was crossing near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Orme Avenue when he was hit by a motorcycle rider who then sped away from the area.

Officers say that the teen suffered severe injuries as a result of the collision. His condition is not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on March 30, 2023 / 5:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

