Teenager injured after being struck by motorcycle rider in Boyle Heights; search for suspect underway

A teenage boy was injured Thursday while walking across the street in Boyle Heights when he was struck by a motorcycle rider.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the boy was crossing near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Orme Avenue when he was hit by a motorcycle rider who then sped away from the area.

Officers say that the teen suffered severe injuries as a result of the collision. His condition is not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.