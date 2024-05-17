Man arrested for attacking women with metal pole in Long Beach

After months of investigation, police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly attacking two women with a metal pole in Long Beach back in January.

The first attack happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 4, when Long Beach Police Department officers were called to the area near 21st Street and Locust Avenue, according to a statement from the department at the time.

They say that the woman, who was pushing a child in a stroller, was hit with the metal pole, leaving her with injuries that sent her to the hospital.

The second assault came just three hours later near 21st Street and Pine Avenue.

"The investigation indicates a female adult victim walking outside and passed the suspect, who struck her with a metal object without warning," said a statement from LBPD.

In this instance, the woman did not require hospitalization for injuries she suffered.

After the attacks, police released a bulletin in hopes that someone from the public could help them locate the suspect. Eventually they were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old homeless man Job Jesse Villegas.

Investigators were able to obtain a warrant for Villegas' arrest, and on Monday he was taken into custody somewhere in Los Angeles, police said.

He has been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, trespassing and prior warrants. He is being held on $710,000 bail.

Anyone with further details on the incidents is asked to contact LBPD investigators at (562) 570-7250.