Police searching for man who hit child in stroller with unknown object
Police are seeking help locating a man who allegedly hit two people, including a child in a stroller, with an unknown object in the Long Beach area on Thursday.
They say that the first assault happened at around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Street and Pine Avenue, where the man approached a child inside of a stroller and hit them with the object, according to Long Beach Police Department.
The child was not injured in the incident, police said.
Hours later, at around 12:30 p.m., the suspect is again said to have committed a similar assault, hitting an unknown person with teh object at the same intersection.
Investigators describe the man as standing between 5-foot, 5-inches and 5-foot, 7-inches tall. He has a "peach fuzz" mustache and was last seen wearing a white hat with a turquoise sweater worn over a black hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing blue pants, white and black shoes and a black bag that had shoulder straps around his neck.
Anyone with more information on the suspect, who is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, is urged to contact investigators at (562) 570-7250.
