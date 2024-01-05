Police searching for man who hit child in stroller with unknown object

Police are seeking help locating a man who allegedly hit two people, including a child in a stroller, with an unknown object in the Long Beach area on Thursday.

Photos of the alleged suspect who assaulted two people with an unknown object in Long Beach on Thursday. Long Beach Police Department

They say that the first assault happened at around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Street and Pine Avenue, where the man approached a child inside of a stroller and hit them with the object, according to Long Beach Police Department.

The child was not injured in the incident, police said.

Hours later, at around 12:30 p.m., the suspect is again said to have committed a similar assault, hitting an unknown person with teh object at the same intersection.

Investigators describe the man as standing between 5-foot, 5-inches and 5-foot, 7-inches tall. He has a "peach fuzz" mustache and was last seen wearing a white hat with a turquoise sweater worn over a black hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing blue pants, white and black shoes and a black bag that had shoulder straps around his neck.

Anyone with more information on the suspect, who is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, is urged to contact investigators at (562) 570-7250.