Man arrested after armed burglary, hours-long standoff with police in the Hollywood Hills

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A man who broke into a Hollywood Hills home was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded around 9:15 p.m. to reports of a burglary near the 3140 block of Hollyridge Drive in the Hollywood Hills.

The man entered the home through the front door while the residents were inside, the LAPD said.

When police arrived, they found a man armed with a knife. The man tried to flee and ran to the porch of the home.

The LAPD said the man refused to comply with the officers and SWAT backup was requested. After an hours-long standoff at 12:30 a.m., the man was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident. 

