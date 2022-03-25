Man armed with semi-automatic handgun barricaded inside Hollywood Hills home

Watch CBS News

Authorities responded to reports of an attempted home robbery in Hollywood Hills Friday afternoon, after the homeowner saw the suspect through their window. 

According to a Los Angeles Police Department report, the homeowner knows the suspect and confronted them before they were assaulted with a semi-automatic handgun, though no shots were fired. 

The suspect is believed to be barricaded alone inside of the residence, located on Quebec Drive. 

SWAT teams were called to assist handling the situation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

