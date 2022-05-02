Mambacita Sweet 16 shoe sells out in two minutes

A special edition pair of kicks to celebrate what would have been Gianna Bryant's 16th birthday Sunday sold out in just two minutes.

Gianna Bryant died in the January 2020 helicopter crash which also killed her father, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and seven others. Sunday would have been her 16th birthday.

Last month, Nike announced a new partnership with the Bryant family. The "Mamabacita Sweet 16" is the first shoe release as part of the collaboration.

The shoe features a black snakeskin pattern to represent "Gigi's Mambacita Mentality."

All proceeds from the sale of the shoe are going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for sports programs for underserved youth.

The nonprofit said that the shoe sold out in two minutes Sunday morning.