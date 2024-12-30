Los Angeles red flag warning in effect this week as temperatures warm up

With no rain in the forecast for at least the next seven to 10 days, this wet season is looking pretty dry, and there's even a red flag warning going into effect for parts of Los Angeles County this week.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday for the Santa Clarita, western San Fernando, and Calabasas valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, and the southeast Ventura County valleys. Gusts could reach 30 to 45 mph.

The warning goes into effect as gusty north to northeast winds, followed by low relative humidity are forecast.

"Our wet season, we've had virtually zero rainfall, which means any time we flip the winds back to an offshore wind and drop the relative humidity, fire danger's going to go up," Paul Deanno KCAL News meteorologist said.

On the first two days of 2025, New Year's Day and Thursday, temperatures in areas of Los Angeles County will be 15 degrees above average.