Los Angeles readies for the World Series and 5 other major Friday events

As Los Angeles hosts six major events Friday night at stadiums and venues across the city, including Game 1 of the World Series, city leaders announced plans Thursday for enhanced safety and traffic control.

Mayor Karen Bass called the cluster of events Friday and into Saturday practice for what's ahead with the upcoming 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic events.

"Our message is LA is ready. Ready to host the World Series, ready to welcome visitors from near and far, and most importantly, ready to win," Bass said during a Thursday news conference.

Bass explained the city's Emergency Operations Center will activate to a level 3 to coordinate during the events, as the Los Angeles Police Department is strategically deploying officers and increasing visibility at various venues, while the city's fire department is to strategically station paramedics and medical personnel to be ready.

LAPD is also taking proactive steps to ensure celebrations are peaceful. As traffic is a major concern, the Department of Transportation is deploying more than 100 white-gloved traffic officers to direct drivers. The city is also coordinating with app-based companies for accurate and efficient real-time GPS routes.

LA Metro will be running extra service on A, B, D, and E Lines both Friday and Saturday night, as LAX prepares for busier than usual traffic.

Stephanie Wiggins, CEO Metrolink, said Metro is offering more rides with its Dodger Stadium Express, free with a Dodgers ticket.

"A normal Dodgers game we would have 10 shuttle Dodgers Expresses traveling. We're doubling it for the World Series, traveling to the games, and then leaving the games," Wiggins said.

She also said the Dodger Stadium Express has been renamed Line 34, in honor of the late Fernando Valenzuela.

LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi said there will be an increased presence of officers around the stadium and surrounding communities, and officers will be conducting extra patrols.

Friday night Los Angeles events:

Dodger Stadium hosts Game 1 of the World Series, Yankees vs. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

Crypto.com Arena hosts Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers, 7 p.m.

LA Coliseum, Rutgers vs USC, 8 p.m.

Kia Forum hosts Jeff Lynne's ELO, The Over and Out Tour, 8 p.m.

Intuit Dome hosts David Gilmour, 7:30 p.m.

SoFi Stadium hosts East L.A. Classic, Garfield High School vs Roosevelt High School, 6 p.m.