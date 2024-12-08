Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police in pursuit of possibly armed man

By Dean Fioresi

Police are in pursuit of a possibly armed suspect on the I-5 Freeway.

It began a little before 10:30 p.m. in the Newton division, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They say that the suspects involved in the pursuit are possibly wanted for robbery and are armed. 

As the chase continued, the suspect could be seen driving at high speeds on the I-5 Freeway with the headlights of the black Kia sedan they were driving turned off. Despite this, the driver appeared to still be using their turn signal as they changed lanes.

They connected to the CA-14 Freeway at around 11:05 p.m., still driving at speeds reaching just over 100 miles per hour. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

