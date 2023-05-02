Los Angeles High School students stabbed outside campus; suspects at large

Two high school students who were stabbed outside Los Angeles High School in the Mid-Wilshire area Monday afternoon were listed in stable condition Tuesday morning. At least two suspects remained at large.

Unidentified suspects approached two L.A. High School students on the 4600 block of Olympic Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept.

The two students, 14- and 16-year-old boys, were attacked at the corner of Olympic and Rimpau boulevards about an hour after the school let out for the day.

The students were hospitalized in stable condition Monday afternoon.

The stabbing "was the result of an on-campus dispute," according to the Los Angeles Police Dept. Police believe the suspects and victims know each other.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in two vehicles.

LAPD said there would be an increased police presence on campus for the rest of the week.

"Providing extra resources around the school, before and after school, school police and the Los Angeles Police department is also assisting," said LAPD Captain Sonia Monico.

"Law enforcement is currently investigating this incident, and we are working with the school to ensure our campus remains safe. Counselors and mental health support will be provided to those who may need it in school tomorrow," Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Monday evening.