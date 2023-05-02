Two teenagers stabbed in front of LA High School

Two teenagers were stabbed in front of Los Angeles High School.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and are in stable conditions. The stabbings happened near the intersection of Rimpau and Olympic Boulevards. The teens were under the age of 18 and were both young men, police said.

"Another senseless stabbing in our community near Los Angeles High School," LA Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted on Monday evening.

Police investigate the stabbing at Los Angeles High School KCAL News

Police believe the suspects drove away in two cars and officers believe the suspects and victims know each other. The LAPD advises drivers to avoid the area because of heavy traffic and street closures as the investigation continues.

"We must work together to continue to provide safe passaged to and from school," Carvalho tweeted. "Law enforcement is currently investigating this incident, and we are working with the school to ensure our campus remains safe."

Counselors will be available at the campus for anyone that needs their assistance tomorrow.

