Dodgers star, Shohei Ohtani, was honored Friday at Los Angeles City Hall, with a proclamation declaring May 17 as Shohei Ohtani Day.

Los Angeles City Council President, Paul Krekorian, led the presentation and Dodgers leadership for " completing the most important free agent acquisition probably in baseball history."

Ohtani, 29, signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason, making it the richest deal in U.S. sports history.

"Thank you for delivering a team for this city that our kids will tell their kids they were privileged to be able to watch," Krekorian said.

Council members took turns welcoming Ohtani to Los Angeles, and for gifting his talent to the City of Angels.

The Dodgers star is honored with a Los Angeles City proclamation declaring May 17 Shohei Ohtani Day. KCALNews

Born in Oshu, Japan, the 29-year-old Ohtani burst onto the American sports scene in 2018 when he hit 22 home runs in his first year with the Angels while going 4-2 with a 3.31 earned-run average in 10 games as a starting pitcher. He was selected as the American League Rookie of the Year.

Ohtani spent six years with the Angels before his December 2023 signing with the Dodgers.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the Los Angeles City Council, ladies and gentlemen of Los and of the Please welcome the greatest baseball player in America, Shohei Ohtani," Krekorian said as he introduced Ohtani to the podium.

Ohtani said he was honored and humbled by the recognition. "Also I want to really thank the dodgers organization for their continued support as well as to the entire people in the city of L.A.," Ohtani said.