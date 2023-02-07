Los Angeles County Supervisors to meet on proposed gun laws

Los Angeles County leaders are taking aim at gun laws after recent mass shootings in California, including in Monterey Park.

Officials want to tighten restrictions on ownership and sales, discussing methods to prevent mass shootings from mental health assessment to policing and sentencing to gun safety.

Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meet to consider proposed laws involving the sale and ownership of guns in unincorporated areas of the county.

Topics include forbidding the sales of handguns and ammunition of .50-caliber weapons and larger; only allowing sworn officers to carry firearms in areas like parks; prohibiting people under 21 from going into gun showrooms; and putting into place more measures to monitor who's buying guns, like requiring videotaped recordings of transactions

County supervisors did back most of the measures to be considered Tuesday last year, which were introduced after a study of gun safety measures that could legally be enacted locally, only affecting L.A. County.