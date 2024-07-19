Los Angeles County Superior Court targeted in ransomware attack

A ransomware attack forced the Superior Court of Los Angeles County to disable its network systems Friday morning.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 19, as the CrowdStrike issue caused computer problems worldwide. The court system believes the two occurrences are unrelated.

LA County Superior Court disabled its networks shortly after learning about the ransomware attack to prevent further harm. Its network will remain disabled until at least Monday so techs can sift through and fix the problem.

The California Goernor's Office of Emergency Services, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies loaned some resources to help the court system investigate the breach and limit the impacts.

Based on a preliminary investigation, there is no evidence of court user's data being compromised.

LA County Superior Court said they had invested heavily in their cybersecurity infrastructure in the past few years.