Los Angeles County pools are staying open through Halloween

There is still time to jump in the water and cool off. Los Angeles County swimming pools are staying open through the end of October this season, Supervisor Janice Hahn announced today.

Typically, county pools close in mid-August, but facilities will remain open through October 31.

"The warm weather isn't over, and neither is Los Angeles County's pool season," said Hahn, who led the effort to keep pools open longer.

This is the first year that pools are open 6-days a week and remain open through the end of October. L.A. County Parks and Recreation, which manages 41 pools across 30 locations, recruited more lifeguards. The county also increased the starting pay for those positions to $23.86 an hour. This year, the department hired 356 new pool lifeguards and rehired 224 returning lifeguards.

L.A. County also invested in new lighting at pools so swimmers can enjoy the pools as the sun rises later and sets earlier in the fall. Residents can participate in several programs at recreation and parks' facilities such as low-cost swim teams, senior aquatic exercise, and a first-ever Summer Parks After Dark pool events series, among other activities.

Pool schedules have been adjusted slightly for the fall. A complete list of pools facilities can be found on the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department website.