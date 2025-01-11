Watch CBS News
Los Angeles County libraries host FEMA staff to assist those impacted by wildfires

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Seven Los Angeles County libraries will host staff members from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to help the thousands of residents impacted by a series of devastating wildfires in recent days. 

Read more: How to help those affected by wildfires in LA County | KCAL Cares

The libraries open will be open on Sunday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Libraries offering assistance include:

  • La Crescenta Library - 2809 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214
  • La Cañada Flintridge Library - 4545 N Oakwood Ave, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
  • West Hollywood Library - 625 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
  • San Fernando Library - 217 N Maclay Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340
  • Live Oak Library - 22 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
  • Temple City Library - 5939 Golden West Ave., Temple City, CA 91780
  • San Gabriel Library - 500 S Del Mar Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Residents are also advised that they can apply for disaster assistance on their own by visiting disasterassistance.gov.

