Los Angeles County libraries host FEMA staff to assist those impacted by wildfires
Seven Los Angeles County libraries will host staff members from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to help the thousands of residents impacted by a series of devastating wildfires in recent days.
The libraries open will be open on Sunday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Libraries offering assistance include:
- La Crescenta Library - 2809 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214
- La Cañada Flintridge Library - 4545 N Oakwood Ave, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
- West Hollywood Library - 625 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
- San Fernando Library - 217 N Maclay Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340
- Live Oak Library - 22 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
- Temple City Library - 5939 Golden West Ave., Temple City, CA 91780
- San Gabriel Library - 500 S Del Mar Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Residents are also advised that they can apply for disaster assistance on their own by visiting disasterassistance.gov.