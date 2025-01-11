Los Angeles County libraries host FEMA staff to assist those impacted by wildfires

Seven Los Angeles County libraries will host staff members from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to help the thousands of residents impacted by a series of devastating wildfires in recent days.

The libraries open will be open on Sunday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Libraries offering assistance include:

La Crescenta Library - 2809 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214

La Cañada Flintridge Library - 4545 N Oakwood Ave, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011

West Hollywood Library - 625 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

San Fernando Library - 217 N Maclay Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340

Live Oak Library - 22 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007

Temple City Library - 5939 Golden West Ave., Temple City, CA 91780

San Gabriel Library - 500 S Del Mar Ave, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Residents are also advised that they can apply for disaster assistance on their own by visiting disasterassistance.gov.