Los Angeles County libraries extend Narcan clinics

After receiving a national award, Los Angeles County libraries extended its partnership with the Department of Public Health to continue the pair's Narcan clinics.

"We believe in empowering our communities through access to vital resources," said LA County Library Director Skye Patrick. "Extending the Naloxone Clinics demonstrates our commitment to tackling the opioid crisis.

The National Association of Counties handed the library system an Achievement Award for its Naloxone Clinics initiative and its role in fighting the fentanyl epidemic in the region.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, including heroin, perspriction meds or the more notorious fentanyl.

The synthetic drug is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While doctors typically prescribe pharmaceutical fentanyl to patients in severe pain, especially after surgery and advanced-stage cancer, illegally made fentanyl is sometimes added to other drugs to make them stronger, more addictive and ultimately, more dangerous.

Photo of the doses of Narcan LA County Library will hand out. LA County Libraries

"We are also deeply honored to receive the NACo Achievement Award, which highlights the importance of our work in providing life-saving support and education to our neighbor," Patrick said.

The clinics will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays beginning July 3 and lasting until the fall. Those wishing to participate can visit any of the following 10 libraries:

The clinics are free, and participants do not need to provide an ID or proof of insurance. Customers can pick up a free dose of Narcan.

For more information on the clinics, including the specific dates, visit the library's website.