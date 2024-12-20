Los Angeles County high surf advisory ahead for the weekend

A high-surf advisory is in effect for the Los Angeles area beginning Saturday morning and is expected to last through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said 7-to-10-foot waves are expected on north to west-facing beaches in Los Angeles County. Ventura County is expected to see 10-to-15-foot waves on its north to west-facing beaches.

A warning for strong and dangerous rip currents is also in place. The most dangerous conditions are expected from Monday into Tuesday as minor coastal flooding is also possible.

An ocean water use warning was issued by the County of Los Angeles Public Health in the following areas:

Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove. Just North of RAT Tower, 100 yards up and down the coast from the lifeguard tower.

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove,100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, the entire swim area

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, the entire swim area

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.