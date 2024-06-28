Los Angeles County firefighter sends out mayday call while fighting a house fire

Firefighter sends out mayday call while trying to extinguish a home fire

A Los Angeles County firefighter sent out a mayday after one of his colleagues fell through a roof while trying to extinguish a house fire.

The fire started at about 9:15 p.m. at a home in the 8300 block of Boer Avenue in Whittier. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire emitting from the home. One person was inside of the house when the fire started but was able to get out on their own.

Firefighters went to the roof to ventilate the building. However, one of them fell through and landed inside the home.

Paramedics took the firefighter to the hospital, and he was quickly released with minor injuries.

A second firefighter was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries, but how they were hurt is unclear.

