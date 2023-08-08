Los Angeles city workers stage one-day strike Tuesday

Los Angeles city workers are staging a one-day walkout on Tuesday in protest over contract negotiations. More than 11,000 members of Service Employees International Union Local 721 are expected to participate in the walkouts and on picket lines. Picketing began around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Sanitation workers, heavy duty mechanics, traffic officers, engineers and many more city workers, who are represented by SEIU 721, walked off the job to protest city management and other "unfair labor practices restricting employee and union rights," according to a statement from the union on Friday.

City residents face disruptions to services including trash pickups and traffic operations, parking enforcement, municipal pools and animal shelters. City-operated preschools and daycare centers will be open as normal on Tuesday.

City services expected to be impacted include:

HOMELESS AND HOUSING SERVICES: Daily city-run homeless and housing services will not be impacted. The Los Angeles Department of Housing hotline will be operational.

TRASH PICK UP AND OTHER DEPARTMENT OF SANITATION SERVICES: Customers can anticipate a one day delay in collection services. Tuesday collections will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday collections will be on Thursday, Thursday collections will be on Friday, and Friday collections will be on Saturday. Normal collection services are anticipated to resume by Monday, August 14, 2023.

CARE and CARE+ operations originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023 will now be deferred to Saturday, August 12, 2023. All wastewater and conveyance operations are expected to proceed as normal.

For any unanticipated sewer related emergencies, LASAN may utilize on-call contractors to provide repairs or maintenance as needed. For more information, call our 24/7 Customer Care Center at 1-800-773-2489 or visit lacitysan.org

TRAFFIC SERVICES: Service impacts may include parking enforcement, traffic operations and control for permitted special events, and constituent calls for service to signals and sign repair. Residents may experience traffic delays at major events held within the City of Los Angeles.

POOLS AND PARKS: The Department of Recreation and Parks anticipates possible aquatics program cancellations and potential pool closures. The public is encouraged to visit the Department of Recreation and Parks website for real-time updates and click on the "current pool status" link for real-time information on facility closures. Park maintenance may also be impacted.

CITY-OPERATED SUMMER CAMPS & DAY CARE: Summer camps will continue to operate at recreational facilities and any changes will be communicated immediately to parents. City-operated preschools and daycare centers will open as usual.

SERVICES AT LAX: Passengers are encouraged to allow for extra time to travel to and from Los Angeles International Airport. LAX staff are working with airport partners to mitigate impacts on guests.

ANIMAL SERVICES: Animal shelters will be closed to the public. Shelters will be open for emergency services including sick and injured animals as well as animals that may pose public safety risks.

LOS ANGELES CITY ZOO SERVICES: Possible impacts will be provided at lazoo.org.

LOS ANGELES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library services will not be impacted.

311 CALL CENTER:The 311 Call Center will be open and operational. Wait times may be longer than average.

PUBLIC SAFETY: Emergency LAPD and LAFD services will not be impacted.

The workers plan to picket at various locations, including City Hall and Los Angeles International Airport.

L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian recommended airline passengers departing from Los Angeles International Airport plan to arrive an hour earlier than normal due to possible picketing at the airport.

The planned labor action comes amid ongoing strikes by Hollywood writers and actors as well as thousands of cooks, maids, dishwashers, servers, bellmen and front-desk agents at 46 Los Angeles area hotels represented by Unite HERE Local 11.

The union says the city is refusing "to bargain in good faith."

Monday, Paul Krekorian issued a statement saying, "We regret this inconvenience, but we can assure you that the city is continuing to negotiate with its unions."

Bass issued a statement Saturday saying Los Angeles officials are available around the clock "to make progress" on contract negotiations.

"City workers are vital to the function of services for millions of Angelenos every day and to our local economy," Bass said. "They deserve fair contracts and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January. The city will always be available to make progress 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

The employees, including sanitation workers, heavy duty mechanics, traffic officers and engineers represented by SEIU Local 721, voted overwhelmingly in May, with 98-percent approval, to authorize an unfair labor practice strike if negotiations stalled.

The walkout is the first such strike action in more than 40 years.