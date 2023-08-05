WGA, AMPTP resume negotiations after three months of striking

Writers, studios meet for the first time in 95 days

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers met for the first time since the union went on strike 95 days ago.

Gene Maddaus, a senior media reporter for Variety, said the meeting between the two sides lasted for an hour.

"The sides are still really at odds over some of the key fundamental issues," said Maddaus.

The entertainment magazine reported late Friday that the meeting between WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman and AMPTP president Carol Lombardini ended without the promise of any new scheduled meetings. According to Variety, the WGA refused to budge on its demand for a minimum number of writers on a TV series and a minimum length of employment.

"Everything we've heard is that they continue to be unwilling to change that, the strike has not changed that, and the writers continue to see that as absolutely a fundamental item that they have to get out of this," said Maddaus.

In an email to members, WGA said the AMPTP insisted upon a press blackout.

"However, before the negotiating committee even had a chance to meet, our communications department began hearing from the trades asking for comments on studio-leaked rumors of the contents of the confidential meeting," the union wrote. "This is after the AMPTP spent much of the meeting emphasizing the need for a press blackout."

People picket outside of FOX Studios on the first day of the Hollywood writers strike. David McNew / Getty Images

According to the email, the AMPTP and their chief negotiator insisted that "the DGA deal would be the deal on any pattern issues."

"She stated they were willing to increase their offer on a few writer-specific TV minimums – and willing to talk about AI – but that they were not willing to engage on the preservation of the writers' room, or success-based residuals," the union wrote.

The WGA said the two sides discussed other issues surrounding the contract and issues that have risen as a result of the strike.

"... we will need to address issues arising from the strike, including a health care benefit extension and additional plan funding, reinstatement of striking writers, and arbitration of disputes arising during the strike," they wrote. "We will also seek the right for individual WGA members to honor other unions' picket lines as they have honored ours during this strike."

The two sides did seem to agree on one aspect of the negotiations, echoing yesterday's AMPTP statement: "Our only playbook is getting people back to work."

"We agree, with the caveat that those conditions that have made writers' jobs increasingly untenable must first be addressed," the WGA wrote.

Outside the Meeting

As the negotiations went on, thousands of writers from both the WGA and Screen Actors Guild picketed outside Universal Studios, causing traffic to back up on Lankershim Boulevard. Others staged a boxing match on a picket line outside Television City in the Fairfax District. They said they hoped people are still paying attention.

"Listen to people when they say they are being taken advantage of," said production assistant Yorel Chavis.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued her strongest statement yet, requesting both sides sit down and offered to help.

"It is critical that this gets resolved immediately so that Los Angeles gets back on track and I stand ready to personally engage with all the stakeholders in any way possible to help get this done," she said.