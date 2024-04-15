LA City firefighter recruit killed in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Freeway in Studio City

A Los Angeles City firefighter recruit was killed while aiding victims in a multi-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City early Monday.

Authorities said multi-vehicles were involved in the crash, including a trailer pulling a portable toilet.

Deadly crash on 101 Freeway in Studio City.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Campo de Cahuenga, according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was issued around 5:30 a.m. after 4 lanes of traffic were shutdown while crews investigated the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Traffic delays on 101 Freeway in Studio City as of 8 a.m.

All four lanes were closed for about three hours. Two lanes opened back up around 9 a.m. For the latest traffic updates, click here.