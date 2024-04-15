Watch CBS News

LA City firefighter recruit killed on 101 Freeway

The recruit was killed while rendering aid to victims after a crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City. A procession started around 10 a.m. taking the firefighter recruit's body to the coroner's office.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.