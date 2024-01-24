Los Angeles Chargers officially name Jim Harbaugh as new head coach

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024 CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 24, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is going to the West Coast as the Los Angeles Chargers are moving to hire him as head coach.

The Chargers confirmed it reached an agreement on Wednesday, even changing their profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) to a picture of Harbaugh.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we got him," the team posted on X.

The team released the following statement from Harbaugh:

"My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact. I'll always be a loyal Wolverine," he said. "I'm remarkably fortunate to have been afforded the privilege of coaching at places where life's journey has created strong personal connections for me. From working as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky alongside my father, Jack, and time as an assistant with the Raiders, to being a head coach at USD, Stanford, the 49ers and Michigan — each of those opportunities carried significance, each felt personal. When I played for the Chargers, the Spanos family could not have been more gracious or more welcoming. Being back here feels like home, and it's great to see that those things haven't changed.

The announcement of the new hire comes a day after Harbaugh met with the Chargers for a second interview.

we’ve agreed to terms with Jim Harbaugh to be our head coach » https://t.co/cM4NZTOqKE pic.twitter.com/PTauQDWDVb — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

The team was looking for a coach and general manager after Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15, a day after a 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Telesco was expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders as their new GM.

Harbaugh also has a history with the Chargers, where he played quarterback from 1999-2000.

The team finished fourth in the AFC West Conference with a 5-12 season record in the 2023 season.

Harbaugh, who first interviewed with the Chargers last week, also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons.

He joined the Michigan Wolverines as head coach in 2015. The team recently won the National Championship after beating Washington on Jan. 8.

Since then, there has been talk of Harbaugh possibly heading back to the NFL, where he previously coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

He led the 49ers to three NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl once during his tenure but has yet to win the top championship.