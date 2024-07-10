Los Angeles Angels player Mike Trout and wife welcome 2nd baby

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout and wife Jessica Cox welcomed baby number two to their family.

The MLB star made the announcement Wednesday, July 10, on Instagram with a photo of their 3-year-old son, Beckham, holding the newborn.

"Little brother is here! Beckham's sidekick has arrived. You fill our hearts with so much joy, Jordy Michael! God is so good," said Trout. The post also mentioned that Jordy was born on June 30, 2024.

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim poses for a photo with his wife Jessica after press conference to discuss his new 12-year, $430 million contract extension at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on March 24, 2019. Getty Images

The couple originally made the announcement in April, sharing a heartwarming photoshoot on Instagram. The duo captioned the post, "Baby brother on deck" using hashtags #comingsummer, #TroutTribe, and #thentherewerefour."

Trout and Cox were high school sweethearts in New Jersey and got married in 2017. They welcomed their first child, Beckham, in July 2020.

Trout was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels after high school in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. He wasn't able to show his talents on the team until he made his debut as a center fielder in 2011.

During his career, Trout has been an 11-time MLB All-Star, three-time American League Most Valuable Player and nine-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award.