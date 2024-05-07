Looking for a Mother's Day gift? Check out these tech gadgets.

Mother's Day is happening on Sunday, May 12, and tech expert, Jessica Naziri, found three amazing tech gadgets that are total game-changers for any mom.

1. Cold Cork Price: $58.46

Say goodbye to waiting ages for your favorite wine or spirits to chill! Introducing the Cold Cork. It's like having your own personal wine magician. Pop it in the freezer, and when you're ready to pour, attach it to the bottle, and voila! In just 20 seconds, your drink is perfectly chilled without altering its taste. Cheers to that!



2. Barunbio HYVLE WE-STIM Leg Omnis Leggings Price: $65.30

These HYVLE WE-STIM Leggings by Barunbio are a mom's best friend. They're not just any leggings—they're fatigue-fighting wonders! Thanks to the innovative 'WE-STIM' technology, which means 'Wearable Electric Stimulation' they harness your body's movements to generate healing electric energy, helping us bounce back from those exhausting days in a snap. Trust me, moms, these leggings are a game-changer!



3. Lifepro's BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket Price: $168.74

This isn't just any blanket—it's like having your own personal spa session whenever you want!

The soothing thermal energy envelops you. Plus, it's not just about relaxation—it's about wellness too. This blanket enhances detoxification, boosts blood circulation, and even helps burn calories. And here's the kicker: it's also great for relieving aches and chronic pain, thanks to its cutting-edge infrared light technology.