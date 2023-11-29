Longer life span for large dogs may soon be possible with new longevity drug

A new drug may be the answer for pet owners who want their dogs to live their best lives and be part of the family for as long as possible,

The veterinary medicine company, Loyal for Dogs, says after four years of testing, it has a longevity drug for dogs that has passed the first step of US Food and Drug Administration approval.

The drug, named LOY-001, is meant for dogs over 7 years old, 40 pounds or more, and would be injected by a veterinarian every three to six months. It is anticipated to be on the market by 2026.

The company's founder, Celina Halioua said her goal was to bring the first lifespan extension drug to market.

"I'm so proud to announce that Loyal has earned what we believe to be the FDA's first-ever formal acceptance that a drug can be developed and approved to extend lifespan," Halioua said.

The drug underwent a four-year testing period before the recent FDA first-step approval, according to Halioua.