Watch CBS News
Local News

Longer life span for large dogs may soon be possible with new longevity drug

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A new drug may be the answer for pet owners who want their dogs to live their best lives and be part of the family for as long as possible,

The veterinary medicine company, Loyal for Dogs, says after four years of testing, it has a longevity drug for dogs that has passed the first step of US Food and Drug Administration approval.

The drug, named LOY-001, is meant for dogs over 7 years old, 40 pounds or more, and would be injected by a veterinarian every three to six months. It is anticipated to be on the market by 2026.

The company's founder, Celina Halioua said her goal was to bring the first lifespan extension drug to market.

 "I'm so proud to announce that Loyal has earned what we believe to be the FDA's first-ever formal acceptance that a drug can be developed and approved to extend lifespan," Halioua said.

The drug underwent a four-year testing period before the recent FDA first-step approval, according to Halioua. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 11:50 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.