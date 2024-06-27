Watch CBS News
Long Beach street taco vendor robbed at gunpoint

A man and woman operating a sidewalk street vendor selling tacos in Long Beach were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, the Long Beach Police Department said. 

It happened around 10 p.m. at the vendor on Cedar Avenue and Willow Street in Long Beach. A male suspect, armed with a firearm, approached the man and woman, demanded their money, and fled the scene, according to Lt. Eric Fritz of the LBPD.  The robber is currently at large. 

The man and woman were not injured. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Long Beach Police Department. 

