Long Beach police investigate deadly shooting near Ramona Park
The Long Beach Police Department launched an investigation into a deadly shooting on Sunday afternoon.
The details surrounding the shooting were scarce.
Officers arrived at the 3300 block of 67th Street after receiving a report of a possible shooting around 2:40 p.m. Police found the victim's dead body lying on the street next to the CA-91 Freeway, north of the Ramona Park neighborhood.
The suspect got away before police arrived.
Homicide detectives from the department responded to the scene and will release details later.