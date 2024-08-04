Long Beach police investigate deadly shooting near Ramona Park

The Long Beach Police Department launched an investigation into a deadly shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The details surrounding the shooting were scarce.

Officers arrived at the 3300 block of 67th Street after receiving a report of a possible shooting around 2:40 p.m. Police found the victim's dead body lying on the street next to the CA-91 Freeway, north of the Ramona Park neighborhood.

The suspect got away before police arrived.

Homicide detectives from the department responded to the scene and will release details later.