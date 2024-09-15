Long Beach police arrest suspect connected to string of commercial robberies

Long Beach police have arrested a man whom they believe is connected to a string of recent robberies and burglaries at local businesses in recent months.

Tyler Isaac Cooper, 23, was arrested on Sept. 10 when he was recognized by detectives near the 5900 block of Atlantic Avenue as they conducted a follow-up investigation on a robbery that had happened the day prior, according to a statement from the Long Beach Police Department.

"He was detained and arrested by North Division officers, and subsequently transported to Long Beach City Jail where he was booked for eight counts of robbery, one count of kidnapping, one count of grand theft property and one count of petty theft," said LBPD's statement.

Cooper is being held on $510,000 bail.

Details surrounding each individual robbery are limited, but investigators say that in recent incidents Cooper would jump the counter at a business, where he would either order or force the victim to open the register while simulating having a gun. He would then take cash and flee from the scene.

Investigators believe is connected to eight different robberies dating back to January, including:

Jan. 10 at a business in the 6500 block of Atlantic Avenue,

June 16 at a business in the 2000 block of South Street,

Aug. 15 at a business in the 6100 block of Atlantic Avenue,

Aug. 22 at a business in the 2000 block of South Street,

Aug. 23 at a business in the 1100 block of Redondo Avenue,

Sept. 3 at a business in the 6100 block of Long Beach Boulevard,

Sept. 5 at a business in the 6100 block of Atlantic Avenue,

Sept. 9 at a business in the 6100 block of Atlantic Avenue.

After Cooper was arrested, detectives also determined that he is a suspect for a number of commercial burglaries, including:

Jan. 1 at a business in the 6600 block of Atlantic Avenue,

Jan. 3 at a business in the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue,

Jan. 16 at a business in the 6000 block of Long Beach Boulevard,

Jan. 23 at a business in the 6600 block of Atlantic Avenue,

Jan. 24 at a business in the 6000 block of Long Beach Boulevard,

Feb. 13 at a business in the 6500 block of Atlantic Avenue,

Feb. 23 at a business in the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue,

March 4 at a business in the 5000 block of Long Beach Boulevard,

March 7 at a business in the 6500 block of Atlantic Avenue,

July 18 at a business in the 6500 block of Atlantic Avenue.

"Crime is not tolerated in our city, and we will do all we can to hold individuals accountable for disrupting the safety of our community," said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish in a statement. "I want to thank our personnel for their commitment and persistence throughout this investigation."

Investigators have presented the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in order for filing consideration.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7464.