Police arrest juvenile with a gun on a Long Beach high school campus

A male juvenile with a gun on the Wilson High School campus was arrested by Long Beach police Friday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m., police responded to the campus after being notified there was a male juvenile on the campus with a gun. When officers arrived, a campus safety officer had already detained the juvenile and police recovered the gun.

It is unclear if the male juvenile is a student at the school.

The high school was on lockdown during the ordeal.