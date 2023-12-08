Police arrest juvenile with a gun on a Long Beach high school campus
A male juvenile with a gun on the Wilson High School campus was arrested by Long Beach police Friday morning.
Around 10:50 a.m., police responded to the campus after being notified there was a male juvenile on the campus with a gun. When officers arrived, a campus safety officer had already detained the juvenile and police recovered the gun.
It is unclear if the male juvenile is a student at the school.
The high school was on lockdown during the ordeal.
