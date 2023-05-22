Long Beach city leaders pushing for reward for information on fatal shooting of Long Beach boy

Family still searching for answers after 12-year-old boy fatally shot during drive-by in Long Beach

Two weeks after a 12-year-old boy was targeted in a drive-by shooting Long Beach, city leaders are pairing up with the boy's family members in order to bring forward a reward on information leading to an arrest.

Eric Brown was shot in the back of the head back on May 9, when he was walking down the street with two friends. The group was approached by two men in a car, both of whom were wearing ski masks, just before they opened fire.

Along with Brown, a 14-year-old girl was struck in the leg by gunfire but survived.

In the time since, family members have been left to desperately search for answers as to why their loved one would be senselessly killed, especially at such a young age.

"I didn't get a chance to say goodbye," said Brown's aunt Marcedes Joseph.

She was among the many family members that passionately spoke at the last Long Beach City Council meeting, pleading with city leaders to push forward a reward to seek more information about the murder.

"No young person should have to live in fear," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson while speaking with KCAL News. "Young boys and young men of color already face challenges. I can remember what it was like growing up. I remember when my 17-year-old little brother was shot in the back and was a victim of gun violence. So, it's not okay. And we as a society, as a community, need to stand together and draw the line."

Richardson said that he and the council will be requesting discussions with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for help in funding a $25,000 reward.

Joseph says that this is a step in the right direction, but what she and the rest of the family truly wants is for the gunmen to turn themselves in.

"They can apply those funds to more protection for the kids that are still having to walk these streets, or doing a mural or something with Eric, or a street sign," she said.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact investigators at (562) 570-7244.